Fourth pay rise in 18 months for Currys staff across the region

The minimum hourly rate will rise to £10.50 across the UK and to £11.50 in London and increase again to £10.80/£11.80 after six months.

Almost 10,000 UK store staff will benefit from the fourth increase in 18 months.

Over the past 18 months Currys, which has stores at Cannock, Kidderminster, Merry Hill, Shrewsbury, Stafford, Wednesbury and Wolverhampton, has increased its UK minimum hourly rates by 17 per cent.

Currys has also revealed that the average store staff bonus is 89p per hour, with top earners making up to £3 per hour, so all store employees are able to earn considerably more than the hourly rate. With the average hourly bonus added on, average hourly pay will rise to £11.39 per hour.

Paula Coughlan, chief people, communications and sustainability officer at Currys, said: “We know that investing in our colleagues is the most important thing we can do, especially with the continued cost-of-living crisis. This latest increase means that we are one of the highest paying retailers in the UK. I am really proud that we can continue to show our support for our amazing capable and committed colleagues, who are our magic ingredient, and at the heart of everything we do. We know that happy colleagues make for happy customers and happy shareholders too.”

In addition to this rate increase, staff who have passed a six-month onboarding and skills development program, and are performing well will see their minimum hourly rate increase to £10.80p per hour (£11.80 in London).