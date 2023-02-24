Lilleshall-based Archery GB back energy action call as grassroots sports clubs 'concerned about rising costs'

Lilleshall National Sports Centre has been the base for the GB Archery training

Last month, the Government announced a new 12-month energy support package in which non-domestic customers – including businesses, charities and schools, but excluding leisure centres and swimming pools – would get up to £6.97 taken off their energy bills for every megawatt hour (MWh) of gas they use.

Electricity bills will also be discounted by up to £19.61 per MWh.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the signatories wrote that thousands of facilities and clubs are at risk of permanent closure or reduced services once energy-costs relief for the UK’s swimming pools, leisure centres, community facilities and gyms ends at the end of March.

Arran Coggan, Director of Participation at Archery GB, told the Star: "We work with hundreds of grassroots archery clubs across the country and we know they are concerned about rising costs.

"It is important to highlight the challenges they face and we need the Government to take measures to help organisations operating sports facilities, which provide important social, mental and physical benefits to their communities.

"We have a team of regional development officers around the country who are offering support to struggling clubs, which has included a club support fund.

"Archery GB is sharing practical advice, by clubs for clubs, on how they can adapt and help their members to continue to take part in this inclusive sport during the cost-of-living crisis."

The letter sent to Mr Sunak and signed by Archery GB and other sports groups and business states: “We are writing with an urgent plea for you to think again, and provide the necessary support to the sport, recreation, and physical activity sector during the ongoing energy crisis.

“The failure to do so will lead to an escalation of service reductions and closures at swimming pools, gyms, leisure centres, community facilities and clubs across the UK, impacting people of all ages and backgrounds.

“The failure to identify bespoke support for the sector (and schools operating sports facilities) as part of the Energy Bills Discount Scheme will be the final straw for many facilities and services – especially swimming pools.

“Despite a positive local government settlement, the district and unitary councils responsible for leisure services have little flexibility in their finances to provide the support that is needed by the sector, given rising pressures across statutory services.