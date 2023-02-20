Citizens Advice Shropshire decides not to re-open Ludlow office amid service revamp in south of county

Citizens Advice Shropshire is also reorganising its services by deciding not to reopen its offices in Ludlow Youth Centre and from the beginning of February launched an outreach service at Church Stretton Library.

CAB Shropshire has also announced plans to re-open in person appointments in Ludlow and South West Shropshire in the spring and the new community adviser will be working in the community to support that.

Jackie Jeffrey, chief officer of Citizens Advice Shropshire, said: “Life remains very difficult for many of our clients and cases are more complex than ever. In the last year, we have helped South West Shropshire residents with over 2,807 problems, many of these problems impacted by the cost of living.

"So, we are really happy to be expanding our reach in the south of the county with face-to-face services.”

Citizens Advice Shropshire will be working with existing community organisations, like Hands Together Ludlow and local foodbanks, as well as maintaining their free telephone Adviceline and as a result will not be opening their office at the youth centre.

Jackie added: “We want to reassure people that not reopening the office does not mean we are withdrawing services from Ludlow, quite the opposite. We need to be imbedded in the community where people need us most and we are looking forward to our Community Adviser doing just that.”

More details will be available soon.

If you require information or advice, contact Citizens Advice Shropshire FREE Adviceline on 0808 278 7894 , open Monday to Friday 10 am to 4 pm. You can also access self-help and information 24/7 on their webpage www.citizensadvice.org.uk and for information on support with the Cost of Living in Shropshire visit https://www.shropshire.gov.uk/cost-of-living-help/.

Face to face appointments at Church Stretton Library can be booked by calling 0808 278 7894.

Trained advisors will be available to give advice on issues such as benefits, pensions, debt and money, housing and consumer problems and work related issues

Sessions will be held on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month between 10 am - 12pm.