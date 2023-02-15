How Telford students are getting support with cost-of-living challenges

Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive.

According to new research from higher education software provider TechnologyOne, seven in ten UK students have considered dropping out of university or higher education as the cost of living increases.

And more than half of students (54 per cent) claimed that rising costs are “ruining” their further education experience.

As the challenges continue, Telford College says it is providing more support than ever to help students continue their education.

The level of financial support given to students over the past year has risen by around 30 per cent through a combination of bursaries towards course fees, public transport passes, and subsidised meals.

And their message to families who are finding things tough with the rising cost of living is 'Speak to us, as we may be able to help'.

Over the past year, the college has more than doubled the amount of money spent on supporting students with free meals.

More than 12,000 free breakfasts have been issued to all students since September – and the initiative has continued through the spring 2023 term.

It also helps students to cover the cost of public transport, and has seen a 36 per cent increase in bus passes offered to eligible students.

It is currently analysing student travel needs with the aim of providing extra bus routes in and around the town, starting with an additional trial pick up for Madeley and Woodside which began.

The college has also increased the number of laptops provided to students who are unable to access technology or the internet while studying at home, by around 16 per cent.

Laptops and dongles have been financed through a college fund which is set aside to provide support for disadvantaged and vulnerable students.

Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive, said: “We want students to know that, if they are struggling to cover the cost of coming to college, there is support available.

“We have a number of schemes on offer to those that qualify, which can cover anything from travel expenses and childcare fees to course materials, college meals, exam fees, educational visits, and more.