Money Matters: Help for homes using alternative energy sources

Pellets burning inside a biomass boiler

Households across Great Britain who don’t use mains gas for heating have recently started receiving £200 towards their energy bills.

Overall, nearly two million households who use alternative energy sources such as heating oil, biomass and liquefied petroleum gas to warm their homes will get help via the government’s Alternative Fuel Payment scheme.

The level of domestic support was doubled in the Autumn Statement to assist with rising fuel costs.

Most people who are eligible will automatically get the payment as a credit on their electricity bill during February.

However, in some cases you might need to apply for support yourself via an online portal which is being launched later this month on the gov.uk website. This includes if you live in a park home or on a houseboat with no direct electricity supplier

People who are on the gas grid but aren’t connected and are using alternative fuels as their main heating source will also likely need to take this route.

Anyone who this applies to is advised to wait until the online portal launches before taking action.

As part of the application process, you will be asked to enter your bank details onto the portal. Remember to stay vigilant against scams and only submit your details via the official government website.

Be on your guard against any unsolicited attempts ask for personal information. If you need help when applying, it’s usually best to seek assistance from a family member or trusted friend.

Meanwhile, energy suppliers have also started making payments to businesses and both public and voluntary organisations that use alternative fuels to heat their buildings.

A credit of £150 will be provided to those eligible through the Non-Domestic Alternative Fuel Payment scheme.

This includes shops, offices, libraries, schools, hospitals, factories and farms that use alternative fuels.

Suppliers will provide this support up to 10 March, with most customers expected to receive it this month. There is no need to contact your supplier.

Both schemes are part of several government schemes targeted at helping domestic and non-domestic customers across the UK with their energy bills this winter.