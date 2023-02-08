Money Matters: Make sure water bills won't leave you high and dry

A shower head

It can often be a cause for concern whenever a new increase in bills is announced.

The latest news is that the average annual water bill in England is expected to rise by approximately £31 a year from April.

Industry body Water UK said the typical household bill for water and sewerage will increase to £448, compared to £417 last year.

The actual amount will depend on where you live and your usage, with Severn Trent customers seeing a slightly lower rise of £28 on average (up to £419 from £391).

Any increase in bills can be difficult, particularly given the ongoing cost of living crisis, but there are several ways you can save money on your water rates.

For example, Severn Trent’s Big Difference Scheme can offer a reduction of up to 90 per cent in water bills to any customers with a household income of less than £18,278. Your income will be assessed when you apply and used to decide how much of a discount you’re able to get.

If your application is successful, you’ll be put onto a new payment plan, which will last for 12 months before you need to reapply. More information can be found at bigdiff.co.uk

Another way you could potentially save money is by switching to a free water meter rather than paying a fixed estimated amount for your bill.

Changing to a meter is usually beneficial for those with more bedrooms in their home than people, or the same amount.

You’ll need to get in touch with your supplier and apply to have a meter installed if you think this might help you.

If you find you’re not better off after changing to a meter, you can usually switch back to how the bill was paid before within the first 12 months.

Or if you’re unable to get a water meter fitted, you could request what’s known as an “assessed charge bill” instead, where companies calculate your bill based on how many people live in your home.

There’s also a number of water-saving devices you can buy, such as shower heads, tap inserts and garden hose nozzles to control the amount of water you use. In some cases, you can even get them for free from your water company.