Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority, which sets the budget for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, wants to increase its precept by 4.6 per cent.

And it is carrying out an online poll to find out what the public thinks. On Twitter on Wednesday some 62.2 per cent of voters supported the move.

Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority is proposing a £5 a year increase in Council Tax precepts to go to your fire service.



Would you be happy to pay an extra 9p a week to help us maintain and improve the services we provide?



More information here: https://t.co/yfjsmsMiNV — Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (@shropsfire) February 1, 2023

The authority says the rise equates to just under £5 a year, or 9p a week, and if they ask for any less they would either have to use up their 'rainy day' reserves or reduce services.

Budget demands are increasing through pay and inflation pressures but they say £5 would ensure "that we continue to deliver effective fire cover and support to businesses and residents across Shropshire".

Councillor Eric Carter, the chairman of Shropshire Fire Authority, said: “We believe that this council tax increase will allow us to find the answers to these vital questions and maintain our support and protection to the public, both now and in the future, whilst also looking after our most important resources, our staff.

“We will ensure that your £5 per year is spent in the most effective way. We are always striving to improve the service you receive and prepare for changes in technology and community priorities.”

Councillor Carter added: “The proposals we are putting forward will help us to deliver the objectives. This includes increasing engagement and reaching out the communities we serve in new ways and evaluating our resources.

“It is extremely important to us that you have your say so we can best understand our communities, so I encourage all residents to get in touch and let us know how you feel about the proposed increase.”

More than 75 per cent of the service’s budget is spent on employing staff. The remainder is spent on essential supplies and services, transport, property and information and communications technology, as well as funding capital programmes.

More than 75 per cent of its funding comes from council tax, with the remainder funded from business rates and government grant.

A spokesman added: "We want to continue to improve how we deliver fire cover and support to businesses and residents throughout Shropshire, while also investing any savings to minimise borrowing for larger projects such as refurbishment of stations and the replacement of fire engines.

"This year, the government has allowed fire and rescue services to increase council tax by up to £5. We think that this covers our pay and inflation pressures, but also ensures that we continue to deliver effective fire cover and support to businesses and residents across Shropshire.

"If we increase council tax by £4, we would not have enough income to cover the budget, which would mean using reserves or reducing what we currently do.

"If we increase council tax by £3.50, there would be no investment to maintain service delivery, and this would reduce response and support to our communities."

The spokesman said that this year they have been looking at making the on-call service more sustainable, ensuring that they have the right equipment and vehicles in the right place, at the right time, making best use of operational technology, making the most of its money and people, working better with partners and neighbours.