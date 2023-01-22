Advice shared on energy saving

The week ended on Sunday but the advice remains relevant as temperatures are forecast only to inch up following last week's icy winter blast.

A spokesman for Citizen's Advice Shropshire said: "There are lots of small things you can do around your home to be more energy efficient and save money."

Working with the Energy Saving Trust they put together some top tips for reducing the use of expensive energy. It also aims to help people get all the financial support they are entitled to.

A spokesman said: "The week focuses on raising public awareness of how to switch energy supplier or tariff to get the best deal, access discounts and make homes energy efficient.

"This is the ninth Big Energy Saving Week and is a partnership between Citizens Advice, the Energy Saving Trust and the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy with the support of numerous organisations, charities and companies."

You can use the Citizens Advice price comparison tool to compare prices from different energy suppliers. Call the Consumer Helpline on 03454 04 05 06 for energy advice.

The top energy saving tips include using draught proofing and blocking cracks to save up to £125 a year.

Turning appliances off standby could save £65 a year, depending on the size of your home, and turning off lights when you leave a room could save £25 a year.

Washing your clothes at 30 degrees and doing one less machine run a week could save you around £34 a year.

Ditching the tumble dryer and drying your clothes on racks in a well-ventilated room or outside in warmer weather could save you £70 a year