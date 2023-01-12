Powys hotel on market for £1.75 million after 'heartbreaking' decision over rising costs

The historic Caer Beris Hotel

Caer Beris Hotel, in Builth Wells, is being marketed by Christie & Co, Bristol, and full details have been placed on Rightmove.

A statement on the hotel's website, from the Southwick family, says: "It is with great sadness that due to the ever rising costs of both utilites and supplier prices almost tripling along with the current economic crisis, the Manor is closed effective of December 31, 2022 indefinitely.

"Three years of wonderful memories were hindered with Covid and it’s lockdowns and restrictions, Brexit, and now an economic crisis.

The historic Caer Beris Hotel. Picture: Rightmove/Christie & Co .

"We want to thank our amazing staff who have become like family to us, and our dear guests who have come back and supported us over the three years at the Manor.

"We truly feel we tried everything, but timing and the world climate was just against us. We are heartbroken, but we feel the Manor will live on through the hands of a new owner hopefully some day very soon."

The Grade II listed property has an extensive history.

Pasgent ap Gwrtheyrn,, King of Beallt and Gwrtheyrn, established his court there in 406 A.D and, in 1896, Captain Charles Gam Harcourt-Wood of the 15th Hussars, turned Caer Beris into a sporting estate.

The historic Caer Beris Hotel. Picture: Rightmove/Christie & Co .

The current building is believed to date from the late 19th Century and was once owned by Lord Swansea.

A statement by Christie & Co says: "Caer Beris represents a superb opportunity to acquire an historically important and substantial property in idyllic surroundings.

"The business is currently closed, offering a new owner a blank canvass in a stunning setting.

"The building has been fully refurbished and offers a turnkey business opportunity.

The historic Caer Beris Hotel. Picture: Rightmove/Christie & Co .

"The current owner has invested significantly in improving the grounds and has recently agreed a contract with Telsa to provide electric charging facilities at the site.

"The trading areas have also been significantly upgraded.

"Due to its spectacular setting the property would also lend itself as a wedding venue and is a definite area of growth for any new owner.

"Also, due to its central location, the hotel is also an ideal venue to cater for business conferences and away days which can be held in the function room or the Usk Suite for smaller delegate parties."

The hotel was previously home to the Teulu restaurant, under the guidance of chef Jamie Tully, but that was closed in October due to mounting costs and bills amid the energy crisis.