Telford council steps up support to tackle fuel poverty in borough

Council outlines further affordable warmth support for residents

Following Thursday's cabinet meeting, Telford & Wrekin Council has given an update on initiatives and planned activities which aim to support residents and businesses through the cost of living crisis.

Since the launch of the council's affordable warmth strategy in April 2021, more than 3,500 households have benefitted from support, including 360 home visits.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport said: “Through our affordable warmth strategy we have already supported residents across the borough with a series of measures to help make homes more energy efficient and to help them reduce energy costs, and we will continue to do so.

“Making sure our residents have somewhere warm and safe to live and protecting the most vulnerable members of our communities is of paramount importance to us.

“The strategy recognises some of the measures which have been implemented but also highlights further support which is in the pipeline and aligns with our cost of living strategy.

“We are committed to doing as much as we can to support households across the borough during these challenging times.”

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced a top-up of funding to its Telford Energy Advice hotline, which was developed in collaboration with Marches Energy Agency.

This advice line provides support and advice, including measures to save energy and access funding and advice on using reputable installers.

Since the launch of the strategy, the council has attracted more than £4 million of grants to retrofit homes in areas with some of the highest levels of fuel poverty and low incomes in the borough.

Funding from The Local Authority Delivery (LAD2) programme has been used to retrofit 50 homes in Sutton Hill, with energy efficiency measures, including external wall insulation and double glazing.

This programme of works has improved the energy efficiency rating of properties as well as reducing residents’ heating bills by up to £640 a year – and saving up to 600 kilograms of CO2 emissions each year.

Now, the council has announced a further 144 properties with a low Energy Performance Rating – including households on low incomes in Donnington Ward – have been targeted for a programme of work to make them more energy efficient.

The council is also ensuring that the latest ECO4 funding is available to all vulnerable groups in the borough and has partnered with MEA to carry out eligibility checks and ensure households who are eligible are identified and supported.

Given the limitations of Government grants, the council is also directly investing £400,000 of climate change funding to provide energy efficiency measures for households who fall out of current Government funding criteria but are still classed as fuel poor.

An 'emergency boiler' fund has also been created for boiler replacements for low income households with a cold related-illness without any form of rating. This pot will be used as a last resort in cases where no other form of heating can be installed.