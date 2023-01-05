Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet agreed the proposal at its latest meeting

Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet this morning voted to approve its medium term financial strategy, and begin a consultation on the proposal, which runs until February 5.

The plan includes a zero per cent rise in general council tax for next year, and a two-per cent increase solely for the cost of adult social care – something which the council's Labour cabinet member for finance, Councillor Rae Evans, said was expected from the government.

Councillor Evans had earlier told the cabinet how increasing costs in social care for vulnerable adults and children were leading to a predictions of the council being £4.6m over budget for the year – a move she said would be addressed using the "majority of budget contingencies".

She also said the council would be looking to make another £7.9m of savings on its budget in the coming year.

She told the cabinet that despite the pressure they were committed to not increasing costs for residents, and accused the government of shifting the burden for social care funding onto council tax payers.

She said: "Like many other councils we have experienced significant pressures arising from increased costs and increasing demands for services, particularly those we deliver for the most vulnerable adults and children in our borough.

"The very tight government funding position, very high rates of inflation, and significant cost of living pressures our residents are facing – high interest rates together with major uncertainty around future economic outlook – provide the context within which we should consider these proposals.

"In recent years the government has cut finding into local authorities, introduced the adult social care precept and assumed councils would increase council tax by the maximum permitted.

"The government decision to increase council tax rises to five per cent is a continuation of shifting the burden of funding local government services to our council tax payers, regardless of their ability to fund these increases.

"However, despite this high level of pressure and financial uncertainty facing the council this budget recognises the very real financial pressure being experiences by our residents

"As a compassionate council on the side of our residents we will not be the ones to look away at a time of financial crisis for many.

"These proposals therefore reaffirm the commitment given to full council last year to freeze council tax in recognition of the cost of living emergency."

Councillor Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, added: "I am proud to support this paper, this budget. When you look around it feels like everything in the country is broken, and it is broken by the Conservative Government. They have broken the NHS, they have broken the rail service, they have broken the postal service – they have even broken some councils, including some of their own Conservative councils.