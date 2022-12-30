Aldi donates 19,600 meals to charities across two counties on Christmas Eve

Almost 20,000 meals donated to charities in Shropshire and Staffordshire on Christmas Eve

Aldi has been supporting charities, community groups and food banks supporting the needy in Staffordshire and Shropshire this Christmas.

Working with community network platform Neighbourly, the supermarket paired up with stores and local charity partners to collect unsold fresh and chilled food when stores closed on December 24.

A total of 17,800 meals were donated to groups in Staffordshire, while 1,800 meals were donated to charities in Shropshire.

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: “We are incredibly proud to have supported so many amazing charities and community groups this Christmas, helping them to provide warm and healthy festive meals to those in need.

“We know that the festive period will have been a particularly challenging time for so many this year which is why we also launched our Emergency Foodbank Fund – allowing us to support even more organisations at a time of heightened demand.”

Aldi's Emergency Winter Foodbank Fund saw the supermarket also commit to donating £250,000 to charitable organisations throughout the winter season.

All of Aldi’s 980 UK stores donate surplus food to not-for-profit organisations, all year round, with more than 27 million meals donated since its partnership with Neighbourly began back in 2019.

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “Christmas is always a busy time for charities and food banks, but this year was, without doubt, one of the busiest.