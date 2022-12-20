Free food worth £9 million going unclaimed by families, says Shropshire charity

The charity estimates that 50 per cent of low-income families are missing out on the scheme

The Shropshire Food Poverty Alliance (SFPA) fears that 50 per cent of low-income families in the West Midlands could be missing out on £9.1m worth of free fruit, veg and milk that they are entitled to.

Fresh research from food charity Sustain has found that nationally £79 million in free food is going unclaimed from the NHS Healthy Start Scheme.

The scheme provides parents with a pre-paid card that can be used to buy milk, infant formula, fruit and vegetables.

It is open to families on low incomes or benefits and available from the 10th week of pregnancy to when a child is four years old.

Shropshire food charities, SFPA and the Shropshire Good Food Partnership have joined Sustain in calling on the Government to increase the value of Healthy Start payments as well as fixing issues that are preventing access to the scheme.

Recent figures show that since the last increase to the payments in August 2021, the cost of infant formula has increased by 23 per cent and, according to the groups, Healthy Start has been beset by technical problems since digital cards replaced vouchers in March.

In addition, the groups are are urging the Government to publish data that would allow them to help struggling families.

Sophie Padgett from the Shropshire Food Poverty Alliance said: "We’re facing an incredibly challenging winter. Now more than ever it is essential that the support available is reaching all those who are entitled to it.

"We know the cost of living crisis is pricing many families out of being able to afford fresh fruit, vegetable and milk, and so the Healthy Start cards are a vital nutritional safety net.

"We urge the Government to publish the information we need to find these families and help them."

Vera Zakharov, Sustain's sustainable food places local action coordinator, said: “Frontline health and social care professionals working with families tell us that the number of families in desperate circumstances is rising, but they don’t have the data they need to support them.

"Healthy Start is a nutritional safety net for pregnant mothers and young children, and is an important part of the Government’s support package for low income families.