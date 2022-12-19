'Life saver' Christmas boost for vulnerable households in Market Drayton

Carolyn Lawrence at Christians Against Poverty debt centre in Market Drayton

Christians Against Poverty in Market Drayton has been awarded a grant of £2,000 from National Grid's Community Matters Fund, as part of its wider outreach project.

It comes after the local charity was nominated by North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan for its dedication to offering free advice and support to struggling families.

Christmas in particular is a time where costs are high and families across the country can end up overspending or in debt as a result.

Carolyn Lawrence, debt centre manager for Market Drayton CAP, said: “The rising cost of living is causing some of our most vulnerable families to live with anxiety, isolation and fear, leading many to go into debt to pay for even the most basic needs.

"Our project aims to reduce the isolation and anxiety by offering a safe, warm space and a listening ear, as well as practical help to deal with financial issues.

"This donation will be a literal life saver for many who are struggling financially and emotionally in these difficult days.”

Mrs Morgan commented: “I was very happy to nominate the debt centre for this funding and I’m delighted their bid has been successful.

"The winter months will be a real challenge for many families across North Shropshire and I know Carolyn and her team will use the money to make a real difference in our communities.

"Thanks to National Grid for providing this much-needed funding.”

A special Christmas fund of £500,000 is being rolled out by National Grid, to support grassroots community groups in their vital work with vulnerable customers.

It follows a record £2.5 million package of fuel poverty grants already awarded by the distributor to charities and community groups to help tackle fuel poverty this winter.

In all, around £3 million will be allocated across its regions to tackle the most pressing issues affecting communities during the colder months, including fuel poverty, loneliness and isolation and support for vulnerable people.

Alison Sleightholm, regulation and corporate director at National Grid, said: “It’s vital that we work with the people who know their communities best, to support vulnerable customers in the regions we serve.

"Working closely with local MPs, we have been able to identify and help a range of hard-working grassroots organisations which promise to make a real difference to communities over the holiday season.

"Our donation is part of a significant investment we’re making this winter to support our most vulnerable customers.