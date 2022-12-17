Cheapest fuel stations in Shropshire - one remains unbeaten

The prices at DA Roberts, Whitchurch, today.

DA Roberts Fuel and Garage in Grindley Brook, Whitchurch, is currently selling petrol at 133.9p per litre, and diesel at 158.9p.

Although it was a couple of pennies cheaper earlier in the week, the station is still significantly ahead of others across Shropshire, and is one of the cheapest in the UK. Currently, the national average is 153.7p for petrol and 176.7p for diesel.

DA Roberts finance manager Ricky Allman said although their prices depend on the fuel market, they will try to keep them as low as possible, especially during the festive season.

"With Christmas coming up, people have a lot of outgoings," he said.

"We will keep our prices as low as we can to help. No one wants to spend money on fuel but we have to, so we will try to keep prices as low as possible."

These were the best prices in Shropshire on Friday according to petrol-prices.com.

Cheapest petrol in Shropshire

Essar Grindley Brook Garage (DA Roberts), Chester Road, Whitchurch - 133.9p

Essar Griffiths Garage, High Street, Leintwardine - 135.9p

Shell Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 136.9p

Texaco Mere Motors, Church Street, Ellesmere - 137.9p

Texaco Robinson and Young Service Station, Shrewsbury Road, Shrewsbury - 138.9

Essar Nesscliffe Service Station, Hollyhead Road, Nesscliffe - 139.9

Esso RSS Prees Heath, Sycamore View, Whitchurch - 139.9p

Texaco Hardings Garage, A490, Guilsfield, Welshpool - 139.9

Texaco St Martins Service Station, St Martin's Road, St Martin's - 139.9p

Texaco Stans Superstone, Overton Road, St Martin's - 139.9p

Cheapest diesel in Shropshire