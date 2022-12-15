'Difficult decisions' as council proposes 4.99% council tax rise in bid to make £50.8m in savings

The council says that unprecedented difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other economic factors have left it with a huge budget challenge.

Councillor Gwilym Butler, portfolio holder for finance and corporate services, presented the authority's financial strategy mid-year review at a cabinet meeting.

He said: "There will be hard decisions to make. We are not proposing any staff redundancies, but were are proposing raising council tax by 4.99 per cent.

"We have to find savings of £50.8 million in the next 16 months. If we can achieve this, the council will be on a safe footing for the future."

Councillor Julia Buckley accused leaders of targeting the "most vulnerable" with cuts, including to transport for special needs children and elderly people who need care at home.

"They are the soft targets for your budget cuts," she said.

She added: "Residents are going to tell you they are really struggling with the cost of living and they do not appreciate an increase in council tax. You're going to squeeze them for £2 million in car parking."

Mr Butler replied: "These aren't decisions we would have to make in normal circumstances," referring to financial difficulties caused by the Covid pandemic and war in Ukraine. "But we are not in normal circumstances. I look forward to receiving your alternatives on what we should do differently.

"What would be your alternative and what impact would that have on the residents and taxpayers of Shropshire?"

Mr Butler said the authority is not closing leisure centres, parks or libraries, but people might have to pay more for those services.

Councillor Buckley asked for clarity over proposed savings of £200,000 over green waste, pointing out that Councillor Ian Nellins was quoted in October as saying there are no plans to charge residents for green bin collections.

Councillor Nellins said that is still the case and savings would be made in other ways. However, other councils do charge for green waste collections and it could be considered in the future.

Education portfolio holder Kirstie Hurst-Knight said "we want to avoid scaremongering" over transport for special needs youngsters, and insisted they will still have transport.