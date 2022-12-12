Charity hands over £200 to Telford food bank

Mina Turkson, front left, makes a presentation to Dave Haigh from Telford Crisis Support

Togetheras12014 is a registered charity in England which was set up with the aim of supporting food banks across the Telford area.

With Christmas fast approaching – a time which can see many families across the country worrying about cost – the charity has shown its support to Telford Crisis Support.

Mina Turkson of Togetheras1, said: "The main aim of our group is to help each other and the community, so we do food shares and send stuff to Ghana and the hospitals over there."

The recent presentation saw representatives from Togetheras1 and Telford Crisis Support come together at Hollinswood Community Centre, Hollinswood.

The money will go towards Telford Crisis Support's food parcels, which are distributed across the community.

Mina added: "This will mean a lot to them. Myself, I do work with the homeless for the council and young ones aged 16 to 24 who are homeless.

"This Christmas there are so many people who are sleeping outside in this cold and who are struggling to feed their families."

Telford Crisis Support runs a foodbank service, as well as a baby and toddler bank and a pre-loved school uniform scheme. It works with other organisations across the borough to provide help with re-homing, as well as providing support for bed poverty community projects.