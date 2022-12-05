List of warm spaces in Telford and Wrekin offering free sanctuary from the cold

St Michael's Church in Lilleshall is one of the dozens of places welcoming people in from the cold this winter

At least 24 voluntary and community groups, town and parish councils, churches and other organisations across Telford and Wrekin have opened their doors to provide 'warm and welcome' spaces.

The warm banks project, which was pioneered in Suffolk in autumn this year, involves churches, community centres and various other public places opening their doors to give people amid the cost of living crisis, which is seeing many people turn down their thermostat this winter.

The spaces provide a free place to visit, offering somewhere to spend time with friends, socialise and take part in activities.

The locations all offer hot drinks, with many providing meals too.

Most are offering a range of activities, including puzzles, quizzes, crafts and films.

A list of warm hubs in Telford & Wrekin which includes opening times, contact information and a list of provisions is available on the council's Live Well website.

Warm and welcoming spaces funded by Telford & Wrekin Council include: