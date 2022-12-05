Notification Settings

List of warm spaces in Telford and Wrekin offering free sanctuary from the cold

By Megan Jones

Dozens of 'warm hubs' are now open across Telford & Wrekin to welcome residents feeling the cold this winter.

St Michael's Church in Lilleshall is one of the dozens of places welcoming people in from the cold this winter
At least 24 voluntary and community groups, town and parish councils, churches and other organisations across Telford and Wrekin have opened their doors to provide 'warm and welcome' spaces.

The warm banks project, which was pioneered in Suffolk in autumn this year, involves churches, community centres and various other public places opening their doors to give people amid the cost of living crisis, which is seeing many people turn down their thermostat this winter.

The spaces provide a free place to visit, offering somewhere to spend time with friends, socialise and take part in activities.

The locations all offer hot drinks, with many providing meals too.

Most are offering a range of activities, including puzzles, quizzes, crafts and films.

A list of warm hubs in Telford & Wrekin which includes opening times, contact information and a list of provisions is available on the council's Live Well website.

Warm and welcoming spaces funded by Telford & Wrekin Council include:

  • Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre (TAARC) in Hadley - Tuesdays from 10am to 1pm

  • Park Lane Centre, Woodside - Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2pm to 5pm

  • Independent Living Centre, Telford Town Centre - Fridays from 10am to 4pm

  • St Andrew's Church, Church Aston - Wednesdays from 10.30am to 3pm, from Wednesday, December 7

  • Horsehay Village Golf Club - Monday to Thursday 10am to 4pm

  • Leegomery Community Centre - Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm

  • Anstice Hall, Madeley - Tuesday to Friday 2pm to 5pm

  • Hollinswood Neighbourhood Centre - Wednesdays from 10am to 2.30pm, Thursdays from 12pm to 4pm and Fridays from 1pm to 4pm

  • Randlay Community Centre - Mondays from 9.30am to 12.30pm

  • Family Zone, Hazeldine House in Telford Central Square - Thursdays 1pm to 4pm

  • Donnington Community Hub - Second and fourth Monday of each month, 10am to 1pm, first and third Tuesday 5.30pm to 8.30pm, third Friday 10am to 1pm

  • PODS in Central Park - Monday to Friday 10am to 2pm

  • TACT, Strickland House, off King's St in Wellington - Open 9am to 5pm everyday, free food and drink provided from 11am to 2pm

  • Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Community Hub, Wellington - Thursdays from 1pm to 6pm, Saturdays from 1pm to 5pm

  • St Michael’s Church, Lilleshall - Thursdays from 9am to 5pm

  • Arleston Community Centre - Mondays 10am to 1pm, Tuesdays 9am to 12pm from Monday, December 12

  • St Mary’s Church, Madeley - Mondays from 10am to 2pm

  • The Wakes, Oakengates - Fridays 2pm to 5pm

  • The Parish Centre, St Georges - Mondays 10.30am to 2.30pm

  • Holy Trinity Church, Wrockwardine Wood - Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays 9am to 12pm, Wednesdays 9am to 3pm

  • Brookside Central Community Centre - Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 2pm to 5pm

  • Ketley Community Centre - Tuesdays and Thursdays 10am to 2pm

  • Dawley Baptist Church, Dawley Bank - Mondays and Tuesdays 2.15pm to 5.30pm, Fridays 11.30am to 1.30pm

  • Dawley Christian Centre - Monday to Thursday 9am to 12.30pm

