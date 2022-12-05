List of warm spaces in Telford and Wrekin offering free sanctuary from the cold

At least 24 voluntary and community groups, town and parish councils, churches and other organisations across Telford and Wrekin have opened their doors to provide 'warm and welcome' spaces.
The warm banks project, which was pioneered in Suffolk in autumn this year, involves churches, community centres and various other public places opening their doors to give people amid the cost of living crisis, which is seeing many people turn down their thermostat this winter.
The spaces provide a free place to visit, offering somewhere to spend time with friends, socialise and take part in activities.
The locations all offer hot drinks, with many providing meals too.
Most are offering a range of activities, including puzzles, quizzes, crafts and films.
A list of warm hubs in Telford & Wrekin which includes opening times, contact information and a list of provisions is available on the council's Live Well website.
Warm and welcoming spaces funded by Telford & Wrekin Council include:
Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre (TAARC) in Hadley - Tuesdays from 10am to 1pm
Park Lane Centre, Woodside - Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2pm to 5pm
Independent Living Centre, Telford Town Centre - Fridays from 10am to 4pm
St Andrew's Church, Church Aston - Wednesdays from 10.30am to 3pm, from Wednesday, December 7
Horsehay Village Golf Club - Monday to Thursday 10am to 4pm
Leegomery Community Centre - Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm
Anstice Hall, Madeley - Tuesday to Friday 2pm to 5pm
Hollinswood Neighbourhood Centre - Wednesdays from 10am to 2.30pm, Thursdays from 12pm to 4pm and Fridays from 1pm to 4pm
Randlay Community Centre - Mondays from 9.30am to 12.30pm
Family Zone, Hazeldine House in Telford Central Square - Thursdays 1pm to 4pm
Donnington Community Hub - Second and fourth Monday of each month, 10am to 1pm, first and third Tuesday 5.30pm to 8.30pm, third Friday 10am to 1pm
PODS in Central Park - Monday to Friday 10am to 2pm
TACT, Strickland House, off King's St in Wellington - Open 9am to 5pm everyday, free food and drink provided from 11am to 2pm
Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Community Hub, Wellington - Thursdays from 1pm to 6pm, Saturdays from 1pm to 5pm
St Michael’s Church, Lilleshall - Thursdays from 9am to 5pm
Arleston Community Centre - Mondays 10am to 1pm, Tuesdays 9am to 12pm from Monday, December 12
St Mary’s Church, Madeley - Mondays from 10am to 2pm
The Wakes, Oakengates - Fridays 2pm to 5pm
The Parish Centre, St Georges - Mondays 10.30am to 2.30pm
Holy Trinity Church, Wrockwardine Wood - Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays 9am to 12pm, Wednesdays 9am to 3pm
Brookside Central Community Centre - Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 2pm to 5pm
Ketley Community Centre - Tuesdays and Thursdays 10am to 2pm
Dawley Baptist Church, Dawley Bank - Mondays and Tuesdays 2.15pm to 5.30pm, Fridays 11.30am to 1.30pm
Dawley Christian Centre - Monday to Thursday 9am to 12.30pm