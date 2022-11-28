Chapel Street Car Park LlanidloesChapel Street/ Y Gro Car Park in Llanidloes - one of the car parks that has an electric charging point soon

On Friday, December 2, cabinet member for a greener Powys, Councillor Jackie Charlton will take a decision under delegated powers to put the price up from 35p (pence) per kWh (kilo watt hour) to 65p per kWh.

The decision is a response to the increase in energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis will be implemented as “soon as possible” once the decision had been confirmed.

The report said: “Whilst it is not a statutory duty for the authority to provide electric chargers, this infrastructure does provide a significant social value that benefits our communities both environmentally and economically, whilst helping to facilitate de-carbonisation and the use of renewable energy.

“There are currently 13 car parks across Powys, all but one, have a pair of fast 22kWh chargers.

“The one car park in Crickhowell has a single 22kWh charger due to capacity within the car park and the available electricity supply.

“Each charger is able to charge up to two vehicles at a time.”

The report says the increase will “align” Powys to other local authorities and the “market rate.”

The report said: “Whilst a significant increase, the proposed tariff will benchmark against other neighbouring authorities and reflect the current increases in energy costs.

“The council will continue to add social value within our communities

whilst recovering a significant majority of the costs incurred.”

The report explains that if the price remains at 35p per kWh the council would make a loss of £16,800 over the whole 2022/23 financial year.

Charging at 65p per kWh will provide an extra £4,300 for council coffers.

But the report explains that this is unlikely, “as energy costs will increase from April 2023.”

Due to this the cost of charging will be kept under “review.”

Head of finance, Jane Thomas notes that the decision will “reduce” a financial loss for the council.

The decision is subject to a possible “call in” for scrutiny by councillors and will not come into force for “five clear days” following the decision.