Cheapest fuel prices in Shropshire according to latest figures

Photo: Nick.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Recent figures from the UK Government's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy suggests that following an initial increase to fuel prices in October, costs are on their way back down - slightly.

The weekly price average released last Monday put petrol at 164.40p per litre, with diesel at 188.85p per litre. This is just 1p per litre down on prices the week before.

Across Shropshire, prices are at the lower end of the average. With the cheapest found at Grindley Brook Garage in Whitchurch, which has regularly managed to stay amongst the most affordable in the county over recent months.

These were the lowest prices according to confused.com and petrolprices.com on Saturday morning.

Cheapest petrol around Shropshire

Grindley Brook Garage, Whitchurch - 145.9p

Mere Motors, Church St, Ellesmere - 149.9p

Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 153.9p

Nesscliffe Service Station, Holyhead Road, Shrewsbury - 156.9p

Esso, Sycamore View, Whitchurch - 157.9p

Co-op, Foldgate Lane, Ludlow - 157.9p

Texaco, Shrewsbury Road, Wem - 158.9p

Asda, Southwater Way, Telford - 159.7p

Esso, Kemberton Road, Telford - 159.9p

Sainsburys, Colliers Way, Telford - 159.9p

Asda, Donnington, Telford - 160.7p

Tesco, Battlefield, Shrewsbury - 160.9p

Cheapest diesel around Shropshire

Grindley Brook Garage, Whitchurch - 170.9p

Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 175.9p

Mere Motors, Church St, Ellesmere - 176.9p

Nesscliffe Service Station, Holyhead Road, Shrewsbury - 177.9p

Co-op, Foldgate Lane, Ludlow - 179.9p

Asda, Donnington, Telford - 181.7p

Asda, Southwater Way, Telford - 181.7p

Tesco, Wrekin Retail Park, Telford - 181.9p

Sainsburys, Colliers Way, Telford - 181.9p

Morrisons, Wellington, Telford - 181.9p

Applegreen, Bromfield Road, Ludlow - 182.8p

Tesco, Battlefield, Shrewsbury - 183.9p