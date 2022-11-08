Don't miss out on support to pay your energy bills

It was recently reported that hundreds of thousands of people have yet to redeem vouchers to help with their energy bills.

The first £66 vouchers issued via the government’s Energy Bill Support Scheme were sent to households with traditional prepayment meters via post, email or text in October. When the vouchers are received from energy providers, they can be redeemed at a Post Office or PayPoint shop using a gas or electricity top-up key or card.

However, the Post Office has revealed that 40 per cent of people entitled to the credits have yet to use them. Meanwhile, payment company PayPoint, which also processes the vouchers, said only around half of the vouchers it expected had been redeemed.

Under the Government initiative, households across England, Scotland and Wales with a domestic electricity account will receive a non-repayable grant of £400.

In October and November, the sum paid amounts to £66, followed by £67 per month between December and March. The reason for the high number of people who have not claimed their October vouchers is unclear, with one suggestion being that they could be waiting until the weather turns colder.

But with the credits only valid for 90 days, time is of the essence if you don’t want to miss out on this financial support. Other people have reported not receiving their voucher. If you’re in this position, or perhaps have lost it, you should contact your energy supplier to get it resent.

Some social media users said they were having difficulty redeeming them due to not having photo ID.

However, most suppliers have clarified that they will accept alternative forms of identification.

We recently highlighted the issue of people being afraid to open their post when they’re facing financial difficulties and that could also account for some of the unclaimed vouchers.