Wrekin Road Runners clock up miles for food bank in Telford

By Matthew Panter

Members of an athletics club enjoyed a running session with a difference as they supported a local food bank.

The Wrekin runners at the Food bank
More than 30 members of Wrekin Road Runners ran from their club meeting point to Dawley Food Bank to highlight the importance of the service.

At the end of the two mile run, they also delivered two full car boots of donations.

Club spokeswoman Pauline Kesek said: "We decided, as a club, we wanted to do something to help the food bank.

"Members really got behind the challenge and we collected a host of items, from tinned soup to pasta and rice, plus toiletries and baby items.

"I'm really proud of all the club members.They all went out on a wet and windy November evening and really embraced the run."

Cost of living
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

