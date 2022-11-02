Wrekin Road Runners clock up miles for food bank in Telford

The Wrekin runners at the Food bank

More than 30 members of Wrekin Road Runners ran from their club meeting point to Dawley Food Bank to highlight the importance of the service.

At the end of the two mile run, they also delivered two full car boots of donations.

Club spokeswoman Pauline Kesek said: "We decided, as a club, we wanted to do something to help the food bank.

"Members really got behind the challenge and we collected a host of items, from tinned soup to pasta and rice, plus toiletries and baby items.