Morrisons supermarkets to offer customers a free hot meal when they 'Ask for Henry'

The latest scheme at Morrisons cafes will allow people to grab themselves a free and filling meal with the use of a discreet phrase.

Customers will get a free jacket potato with beans and a salad from the cafe when they "Ask for Henry".

The offer is running in all 397 Morrisons cafes across the country from Wednesday, October 26 and runs until Sunday, November 6.

The poster from Heinz and Morrisons reads: "We want to give a little helping hand this half term... something our founder Henry Heinz was known for.

"Just 'Ask for Henry' at a Morrisons cafe and get a warming and hearty jacket potato with Beanz on us."

Jojo De Noronha, president Northern Europe at Heinz said: "October marks the birthday of a very special member of the Heinz family, our founder Henry J. Heinz.

"Henry brought comfort and goodness to others, not just through his food but his actions. We want to honour his good heart and kind spirit by doing what he did best, helping feed people in times of need - and that’s why we’re launching ‘ask for Henry’ with our partner Morrisons on October 26.

"We believe everyone deserves the goodness, comfort and warmth a can of Heinz Beanz can bring, and whilst we know it doesn’t fix the problem, we hope our ‘ask for Henry’ initiative can be of some help at this difficult time for many, particularly over half term."