Llandrindod Wells pensioners share their fears on cost-of-living

The cost of living

The Deputy Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, Kelly Davies, met with the Llandrindod Wells Pensioners Group to hear of their issues.

Members raised concerns about the cost-of-living crisis and the impact this will have on their health and well-being heading into the winter months, and shared how difficult it can be to find information and advice about the support and financial entitlements available.

The group also highlighted the particular difficulties faced by older people who are digitally excluded, as well as issues relating to getting transport for hospital appointments.

The Deputy Older People’s Commissioner for Wales said: "I’d like to thank the group in Llandrindod Wells for giving me such a warm welcome and for talking to me so openly and honestly about the issues they are currently facing.

“Unsurprisingly, there was a great deal of discussion about the cost-of-living crisis and what this will mean for older people in the months ahead, as well as the difficulties members often face when trying to find information and advice.

“From talking to the group it was clear that phone-based services – such as the Commissioner’s Advice and Assistance Service – are still greatly valued when people are seeking help and support.”

The Llandrindod Wells Pensioners Group has around 50 members, who meet monthly at the Royal British Legion. The group provides an opportunity for older people to get out and about, socialise and meet new people, and hear about a wide range of subjects from guest speakers.

Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, Heléna Herklots CBE, said: “Hearing from older people about their experiences is crucial to guide and shape my work, and I’m pleased that my team and I are out and about again, engaging with older people in communities throughout Wales to make sure their voices are heard.

“The issues highlighted by the group in Llandrindod Wells reflect what many older people have told me, and I know there is huge concern about the cost-of-living crisis and the impact this will have on people’s lives.