Care homes facing ‘significant’ challenges amid rising cost of living and energy bills

Shropshire Partners in Care say the issues are having a knock-on effect and creating a significant and ongoing challenge for care providers in terms of staff recruitment and retention.

David Crosby, chief officer at Shropshire Partners in Care, said he is in regular dialogue with members of the not-for-profit care association about the cost of living crisis.

The group supports independent adult social care providers across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Mr Crosby said: “We are aware from feedback from members that increasing costs have significantly impacted care providers over recent months.

“We’ve heard from some of our members who have been quoted increases in their energy costs of 300 to 400 per cent.

“Increased energy costs have and continue to impact on all care providers but particularly care and nursing homes which operate 24/7 and due to the vulnerability of their residents must prioritise their health and wellbeing by ensuring that homes are well heated.”

Mr Crosby said the Energy Bill Relief Scheme for Businesses announced by the Government last month will help care homes with their energy bills over the next six months .

But he added: “There is uncertainty over what support might be available for care providers in the medium to longer term.

“Increased vehicle fuel costs have and continue to impact on all care providers but particularly domiciliary and community-based care providers whose staff have to travel mainly by car to provide care to clients in their own homes in the community.

“The rural nature of Shropshire has exacerbated the impact of the increase in vehicle fuel costs.

“In a rural county such as Shropshire it is essential to factor in the costs, as average travel distances are higher than in more urban areas, but local authority fee rates do not reflect this.”

Mr Crosby fears the ability to recruit and retain staff will continue to cause issues in the care sector, moving forward.

“In the low employment economy we now have, care providers are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit,” he said.