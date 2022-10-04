Notification Settings

Cost of Living Payment dates confirmed - when to expect £324 in your bank account

By David Stubbings

Thousands of people across Shropshire who receive benefits will receive the second instalment of their Cost of Living Payment next month.

The payments will be coming next month

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed the second part of the £650 sum paid to those on benefits including Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance and Child Tax Credit will be paid between November 8 and 23.

Recipients will see £324 go into their bank accounts during this period after having £326 paid out in July.

The Government says that more than eight million families on means-tested benefits will receive up to £650. People are eligible for payment if they receive one of the following:

  • Universal Credit

  • Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

  • Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

  • Income Support

  • Working Tax Credit

  • Child Tax Credit

  • Pension Credit

Work and Pensions Secretary, Chloe Smith said the payments will help families "manage the rising cost of living".

She said: "We understand that people are struggling which is why and we’re committed to supporting the most vulnerable households.

"That’s also why we are focused on driving growth and delivering quality public services so we can continue to support those in need through these challenging times while boosting opportunity for all."

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, under pressure after his mini-budget last month, said the targeted support and his Government's Growth Plan will help leave people with more money and boost living standards.

"We know that people have been worried about their bills ahead of this winter, which is why we’ve taken decisive action to hold down energy bills, saving the average household around £1,000 a year, and provided £1,200 of targeted support to the most vulnerable," he said.

"Without our intervention, analysts were predicting that the average annual energy bill could have reached £6,500 next year. We were never going to let this happen."

Some benefits claimants may be paid after November 23 in complex cases, such as if they were deemed unable to claim certain benefits, but won backdated entitlement on appeal, or where payments were rejected due to invalid account details.

The DWP has said the payments will be made automatically and those eligible will not need to do anything to receive the money.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

