MP praises good work of Market Drayton debt charity and food bank

Helen Morgan

She paid a visit to the Christians Against Poverty charity base as well as the town's food bank

The MP discussed local challenges such as a lack of transport and infrastructure with staff and spoke to people first-hand about how they’re struggling to cope with the cost of living.

Feed a Family:

She met one debt centre client who was about to be made homeless, while food bank volunteers explained that much-needed donations had dropped off as the cost of goods and energy had increased.

Mrs Morgan said: “The debt centre staff and food bank volunteers are doing invaluable work and, unfortunately, are likely to be more important than ever this winter. The significant rise in food bank use in recent years is deeply troubling, as is the number of people being pushed into debt as energy costs and inflation rise.

The food bank is in need of donations, which can be dropped off at local supermarkets, the Festival Centre or during church services.