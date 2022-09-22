Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Call for town council to support a 'warm room' for vulnerable families in Oswestry

By Sue AustinOswestryCost of livingPublished: Comments

An Oswestry councillor wants to see a space set up in the town for people to come in from the cold.

Oswestry Guildhall.jpg.
Oswestry Guildhall.jpg.

Councillor Duncan Kerr is backing the idea that accessible "warm rooms" should be open seven days a week for vulnerable families in all the major towns in Shropshire.

In a motion to Oswestry Town Council asking for its support he says: “It is clear now that this winter a large number of families and residents in Oswestry will have great difficulties keeping their home warm.

"Martin Lewis has likened the scale of the problem to that of the Covid pandemic pointing out that the average annual fuel bill will be greater than Universal Credit allowance. Action is being taken by the Government but there

is no guarantee that the right help will get through to the right people."

The motion says that whilst the primary responsibility for avoiding hypothermia must rest with Shropshire Council as the Public Health, and Social Services Authority, the Town Council must also be ready to play its part.

It calls for the Clerk to write to Shropshire Council urging it to set up a network of accessible warm rooms open seven days a week for vulnerable families in all the major towns in the County and offering the support of the Town Council to achieve this in Oswestry.

The council will meet in the Guildhall in Oswestry on Monday at 7pm.

Cost of living
News
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Politics
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News