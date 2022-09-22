Call for town council to support a 'warm room' for vulnerable families in Oswestry

Oswestry Guildhall.jpg.

Councillor Duncan Kerr is backing the idea that accessible "warm rooms" should be open seven days a week for vulnerable families in all the major towns in Shropshire.

In a motion to Oswestry Town Council asking for its support he says: “It is clear now that this winter a large number of families and residents in Oswestry will have great difficulties keeping their home warm.

"Martin Lewis has likened the scale of the problem to that of the Covid pandemic pointing out that the average annual fuel bill will be greater than Universal Credit allowance. Action is being taken by the Government but there

is no guarantee that the right help will get through to the right people."

The motion says that whilst the primary responsibility for avoiding hypothermia must rest with Shropshire Council as the Public Health, and Social Services Authority, the Town Council must also be ready to play its part.

It calls for the Clerk to write to Shropshire Council urging it to set up a network of accessible warm rooms open seven days a week for vulnerable families in all the major towns in the County and offering the support of the Town Council to achieve this in Oswestry.