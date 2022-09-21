Shrewsbury event aims to help parents of children under 18 who are in receipt of Universal Credit

Michelle Sorrell

It will be an open day to meet the team from both organisations, give views and to learn more about helping to make change for the better - the day is open to parents of children under 18 who are in receipt of Universal Credit or other benefits.

Organisers are particularly looking for parents who want to talk with others about their experience of raising children as well as navigating the system and challenges around the cost of living crisis.

Topics will included policy solutions needed from the government to help improve things and how to engage people with the power to make change.

Caritas is the social action and justice agency of the Shrewsbury Diocese which seeks to develop the church's social mission in the years ahead.

One of the speakers at the event will be Michelle Sorrell, a campaigner for Uk child poverty at Save the Children.

She said: "Part of the aim of the event will be to empower people to have a voice and get involved in changing outcomes.

"As well as discussion, there will also be classes on learning some new campaigning skills to make change happen in an individual's own area or across the country.

"We will talk about the policy solutions we want to see from the government to help make things better, and how to engage people with the power to make change."

In her work with Save the Children, Ms Sorrell has also presented evidence to the UK Parliament and had her work used by a member of the Scottish Parliament.

Talking about rising energy prices she said: "At the moment people feel like the cavalry will arrive and make things softer, but I don't think the circumstances mean there will be as much support as people think and they may be in for a shock."

"As a single parent myself I think I was quite shrewd with my energy bills. I followed all Martin Lewis's money saving advice.

"But even with the best planning I still face a 100 per-cent increase in what I am paying.

"A lot of narratives around being in poverty talk about an element of people either not planning or somehow falling into poverty because they are incapable, but this crisis shows things can happen that are beyond people’s planning and expectations.

"What Save the Children have been told is the best approach is to talk to your energy supplier and get help because things can get difficult for if you don't ask for help."