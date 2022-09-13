More 'warm paces' planned in region for winter

Fears surrounding the rising costs of energy has led another council to join the pledge to support the creation of public 'warm spaces'. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Powys County Council has said it is looking to provide a network of warm spaces to support anyone struggling with the cost of living this winter.

The project, which was pioneered in Suffolk, involves churches, community centres and various other public places opening their doors to give people a place to keep warm.

Powys joins Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council in their support of the scheme, which civic leaders previously described the need for as "scary" and "deplorable".

Powys Council is asking community groups or organisations to work with it to help provide warm spaces within its community.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance said: "The cost of living crisis that the UK is experiencing is putting unprecedented pressures on people, who will be forced to make tough decisions about when and what they eat, what they can do in life and when they can afford to heat their home.

"We want to do more to help Powys residents during the cold months, but we can't do it alone.

"We're keen to work with community groups and organisations, building on the great work carried out during the pandemic, to create a network of warm spaces where people can come together, get warm, stay warm and enjoy some company and hot refreshments.

"If any organisation or community group are able to provide a warm space this winter, we want to hear from you.

"They would be making a positive difference to our communities and will be helping residents during this crisis."