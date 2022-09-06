Notification Settings

Aldi link-up sees nearly 9,000 meals donated in Shropshire during summer holidays

By Matthew PanterTelfordCost of livingPublished: Last Updated:

Aldi says it has donated more than 8,800 meals to people in need by supporting charities in Shropshire during the school summer holidays.

Aldi and Neighbourly have teamed up during the summer. Picture: Daniel Graves
The supermarket paired its stores up with local charities, foodbanks and community groups via community giving platform Neighbourly to donate surplus food to good causes.

It says around 700,000 meals were donated throughout the UK, with hundreds causes benefitting from the initiative.

Since the partnership with Neighbourly began in 2019, Aldi’s UK stores have already donated more than 25 million meals to 3,600 local causes.

Liz Fox, Corporate Responsibility Director at Aldi UK, said: "Our food donations scheme with Neighbourly operates year round, but we know that school holidays are a particularly hard time for families, especially as many continue to experience greater hardship due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“This is why we committed to supporting even more amazing causes in Shropshire over the school holidays, helping them to provide meals to those who needed them most.”

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “School holidays are often a time when demand on charities and foodbanks drastically increases, particularly during summer when children are at home for six weeks or more.

"This push in donations from Aldi was, therefore, essential in helping these organisations support families during this time.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

