Homelessness charity Shrewsbury Ark in plea for donations as all stocks run low

Shrewsbury Ark volunteers Ruth Empson and Marion Halfpenny

The team at Shrewsbury Ark, which provides a day centre for the homeless, has called for support from supermarkets and community groups.

It comes as the team is experiencing a shortage of stock, including sleeping bags, toiletries, fresh produce and clothing.

As people across the country grapple with the current cost of living crisis, charities such as Shrewsbury Ark are seeing fewer donations coming through their doors.

And with energy bills expected to skyrocket by 80 per cent to £3,549 from October, households and charities will be under immense pressure.

Wendy Faulkner, manager of the Shrewsbury Ark, said the team is bracing for the 'significant' impact of rising energy bills this winter.

"The cost of living is impacting everyone and people aren't donating as much as they used to, especially due to the fuel and energy crisis.

"The impact on us is going to be quite significant, our utility bills are going to be significantly higher and this will impact what we can provide as a service.

"We get lots of donations through Shrewsbury Food Hub on a daily basis, which is incredible and food parcels which is amazing.

"But we are making 70 meals a day now and we're always running out of stock."

The Shrewsbury Ark moved into its new home earlier this year, formerly the Rock and Fountain Pub on Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury.

While the new base enhances the services offered by the charity, the larger space means bigger heating bills and running costs.

The charity is looking for support from Shrewsbury Police for replenishing the emergency box which they have on site.

They have also appealed to Tesco, Asda and friends of the charity for help, taking to social media to 'beg and shout'.

Homelessness is not just people sleeping rough, Wendy added, but people who are trapped in temporary accommodation – hotels, hostels or shelters.

The cost of living crisis is not just affecting vulnerable families and those on low income, but those who have full-time work, she added.

"There is an increase again in people sleeping rough in the area, so we are in need of things people can use outside."

Sleeping bags, beans, tea, coffee, butter, tinned tomatoes are just some of the items Wendy mentioned.

Donations needed for our shop please 🙏



We are in need of ladies & mens small underwear



Mens & ladies jeans



Track suits



We also need smalls here please 🙏



Our volunteer is off to @Primark to get some underwear now as we have completely run out — shrewsburyark (@shrewsburyark) September 2, 2022

To find out how to donate food or other items, visit shrewsburyark.co.uk/support-us.

Shrewsbury Ark relies on the generous donations of communities in and around Shropshire in order to survive.