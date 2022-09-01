School uniform prices at supermarkets and high street shops as parents worry about costs

This weekend is the last chance to buy school uniforms before the new term starts

It's the final weekend before children go back to school for the first term of the 2022-23 academic year.

For a number of parents it means a final chance to get uniforms ready for their children return to the classroom early next week.

School uniforms can be notoriously expensive - particularly branded versions, but many supermarkets and other high street retailers offer packs of shirts, trousers and jumpers for much cheaper prices.

Families of all budgets are having to live through the highest inflation rate in 40 years, with experts forecasting rates of up to 18 per cent within the next few months, driving by soaring energy costs.

With costs rising at such a fast rate, finding the cheapest uniforms possible are likely to be very important to many parents.

Shropshire parent Andrew Morris, whose daughter Alice starts reception at a primary school this term, said the rising cost of living has made it necessary to shop around for the cheapest uniform deals.

He said: "It is hard for all parents, especially at the moment, with the cost of all our bills going up - including fuel. I know a lot of people have made use of second hand sales and shopping around to find the cheapest deals. "

The 36-year-old added: "Once you've got the dresses, shirts and shoes - you've got to think of PE kits, bags and everything else in between - we got our uniform from both Marks & Spencer and Asda, we would have usually purchased the shoes from Clarks, but it is so expensive and they are half the price in the supermarkets."

This week the Shropshire Star visited a number of high street retailers and supermarkets to check out the rails and find out how much uniforms cost.

A number of shops were busy with parents making a late trip out to buy uniforms for their children in the last days of the summer holidays, while one manager said their shop was down to the last few items with the clothing on display the last of this summer's supply.

Here's what we found.

Asda school uniforms

Trousers: pack of two £7 - £14

Shirts: pack of two £3 - £10; pack of five £7.50 - £10

Polo shirts: pack of two £2.50 - £6; pack of five £6 - £13.50

Dresses: single £4 - £7; pack of two £9 - £13

Skirts: single £5 - £6; pack of two £7 - £11

Jumpers: pack of two £6 - £9

PE shorts: pack of two £3 - £11

PE shirts: pack of two £2.50 - £5.50

M&S school uniforms

Trousers: pack of two £11 - £16

Shirts: pack of three £9 - £19

Polo shirts: pack of two £6 - £11; pack of three £7-10

Dresses: £10 - £14

Jumpers: pack of two £11 - £13

Matalan school uniforms

Trousers: £4 - £6; pack of two £10 - £14

Shirts: pack of two £9 - £10

Blouses: pack of two £4 - £7.50

Polo shirts: pack of two £3 - £5

Jumpers: pack of two £6 - £10

Dresses: £6 - £8

PE shorts: pack of two £4 - £5

Sainsbury’s school uniforms

Trousers: pack of two £7 - £11

Shirts: pack of three £4 - £13; pack of five £9 - £14

Polo shirts: pack of two £3 - £10; pack of two (girls) £5 - £6.50; pack of three (girls) £6 - £8

Dresses: single £5; pack of two £10 - £11

Skirts: single £5 - £10, pack of two from £7

Jumpers: pack of two £4 - £9

PE shorts: pack of two £3 - £5

PE top: £5 - £7

Tesco school uniforms

Trousers: pack of two £7 - £11

Shirts: pack of two £3 - £7; pack of three £5.50 - £12

Polo shirts: pack of three £4 - £7

Dresses: pack of two £9 - £14

Skirts: single from £7; pack of two £7 - £11

Jumpers: pack of two £4 - £8

PE shirts: pack of two £3 - £6

Other options

As well as supermarkets, a number of swap shops in Shropshire also have discounted, second hand uniforms, while some schools have even provided free uniforms to parents.

Schools in England are also now required to help keep uniform costs down by taking steps to remove unnecessary branded items.

The Education (Guidance About Costs of School Uniform) Bill, which makes guidance given to schools about the cost of uniform policies legally binding, was passed in April last year.

Under the guidance from the Department for Education, schools will have to make sure second-hand uniforms are available and be advised to keep branded uniform items to a minimum. They will be encouraged to allow more high-street options.

The guidance states: "Parents should not have to think about the cost of a school uniform when choosing which school(s) to apply for. Therefore, schools need to ensure that their uniform is affordable.

"In considering cost, schools will need to think about the total cost of school uniforms, taking into account all items of uniform or clothing parents will need to provide while their child is at the school.

"Schools should keep the use of branded items to a minimum. A school’s uniform policy should be published on the school’s website, be available for all parents, including parents of prospective pupils, and be easily understood."

The Department for Education has also told schools they should assess the impact uniform variations can have on allowing parents to pass items down between siblings and to avoid frequent specification changes, as well as engaging with parents and pupils on cost issues when developing uniform policies.