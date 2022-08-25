Ladder for Shropshire: REO to strengthen its team

Warehouse

REO develops and produces electronic components and systems for a diverse customer base, from golf cart manufacturers to French fries and crisp producers and even helped to automate the global Covid vaccination effort.

In the words of the managing director Steve Hughes: “For nearly 100 years REO has developed a strong customer service ethos, believing truly, that the ‘customer is the king’ and we believe this is best engendered at an early age. Virtually all of the current staff at REO UK started, either as apprentices or after college or university and for many of us it was our first ‘real’ job, allowing us to adopt the culture and ways of working easily.

"This culture of putting customers first has seen REO go from strength to strength over the last 10 years, over which time we have grown significantly, we believe that young people who demonstrate a willingness to learn and work well with colleagues, customers and suppliers alike are our most important resource and will in time form the backbone of the company and we look forward to the next influx.

"We are currently looking to recruit two apprentices, one in engineering and one in the vital warehouse role. We have skilled and experienced and most importantly patient employees who are willing to share their time and experience to help ensure their success.”

The Ladder for Shropshire is delighted to be working with REO to fill these apprenticeship opportunities. Amanda Carpenter for the Ladder said: “We sometimes hear that there aren’t sufficient good opportunities for young people in and around Craven Arms but these are excellent opportunities with a modern go ahead company and young people looking to develop good careers are encouraged to apply.