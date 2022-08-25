Notification Settings

Check out the latest apprenticeship opportunities with Ladder for Shropshire

By John CorserLadder For ShropshirePublished:

A number of apprenticeship vacancies are currently available with businesses across the county through the Ladder for Shropshire campaign.

The campaign logo

The campaign was relaunched in October 2020 in a bid to encourage businesses to take on apprentices and invest in the future.

Below is a selection of the apprenticeships currently available (as of August 25):

Dinstock, Engineering, Telford, email CV to leighanneo@in-comm.co.uk

Smiths Metal Centre (Kanth), Engineering, Telford, email CV to leighanneo@in-comm.co.uk

Zapi UK, Engineering, Telford, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

Telford & Wrekin Council, Planning Enforcement, Telford, email CV to c.jones@hlnsc.ac.uk

Napley Lodge, Early Years Practitioner, Market Drayton, email CV to diane.jones@junipertraining.co.uk

Techni, Service and Installation Engineer, Shrewsbury, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

Wem & Prees Medical Practice, GP Surgery Business, Wem, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

Sword Engineering, Engineering, Wem, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

Shampers Hair Salon, Hairdresser, Church Stretton, email CV to c.jones@hlnsc.ac.uk

Salop Industrial Welding Supplies, Trade Counter, Shrewsbury, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk

CeeNorm, Business Adminsitration, Telford, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk

Most Read

