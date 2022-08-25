Check out the latest apprenticeship opportunities with Ladder for Shropshire

The campaign was relaunched in October 2020 in a bid to encourage businesses to take on apprentices and invest in the future.
Below is a selection of the apprenticeships currently available (as of August 25):
Dinstock, Engineering, Telford, email CV to leighanneo@in-comm.co.uk
Smiths Metal Centre (Kanth), Engineering, Telford, email CV to leighanneo@in-comm.co.uk
Zapi UK, Engineering, Telford, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk
Telford & Wrekin Council, Planning Enforcement, Telford, email CV to c.jones@hlnsc.ac.uk
Napley Lodge, Early Years Practitioner, Market Drayton, email CV to diane.jones@junipertraining.co.uk
Techni, Service and Installation Engineer, Shrewsbury, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk
Wem & Prees Medical Practice, GP Surgery Business, Wem, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk
Sword Engineering, Engineering, Wem, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk
Shampers Hair Salon, Hairdresser, Church Stretton, email CV to c.jones@hlnsc.ac.uk
Salop Industrial Welding Supplies, Trade Counter, Shrewsbury, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk
CeeNorm, Business Adminsitration, Telford, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk