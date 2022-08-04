Ladder for Shropshire: Blocsphere seeks more apprentices

Apprentice Jack James

Two additional office-based apprenticeships are now being offered at the young company in Ludlow.

Blocsphere provides block property management services, sales and lettings and facilities management services to residential and commercial clients throughout the UK, and deals with everything from a broken light bulb to £10 million refurbishment projects covering residential apartment blocks, housing estates, office and industrial premises, shopping centres, retail parks, and leisure facilities.

One new apprentice will work with the customer-facing team overseeing a specific region; sending out information to new owners and tenants, liaising with tenants regarding regulations and dealing with problems and queries. There will also be opportunity to become involved in development projects, obtaining quotes and dealing with building and planning control as required.

A second opportunity is supporting the efficient running of the office in Ludlow including dealing with post, ensuring sufficient office supplies, entering invoices on to the accounting system, maintaining staff, health and safety and other records and servicing meetings.

The apprentices will have the opportunity to study for a customer service level 2 or Business Administration level 3 qualification.

Ashley Davies, managing director of Blocsphere, said: “We support apprenticeships as an effective way to grow our workforce, and in turn we benefit from the inspiring ideas the younger generation bring to our business. Our current apprentice, Jack, has done an amazing job integrating into the company and supporting our busy property managers on a daily basis. We’re currently on the lookout for the next generation of apprentices who can match Jack’s enthusiasm. We pride ourselves as being a company who is here to help apprentices gain quality work experience, which is why we have full time positions available for apprentices following completion of their qualifications.”

The vacancies can be accessed by following the link: https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeship/1000068000 https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeship/1000067849

Amanda Carpenter, for the Ladder for Shropshire said “We are delighted to be able to provide ongoing support to Blocsphere as they continue to grow. It is great to have forward thinking organisations like this offering apprenticeships.”