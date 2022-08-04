Notification Settings

Check out the latest apprenticeship opportunities with Ladder for Shropshire

By John CorserLadder For ShropshirePublished:

Aico, Supply Chain warehouse, Oswestry, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk

Liquid Roofing Systems, Apprentice Technical Support, Whitchurch, email CV to c.jones@hlnsc.ac.uk

Beeches Medical Practice, Business Administrator, Shrewsbury, email C to c.jones@hlnsc.ac.uk

Techni, Service and Installation Engineer, Shrewsbury, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

K&M Engineering (Shropshire), Project Manager, Shrewsbury, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

TG Group, Electrical Installation x 2, Ellesmere, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk

Fabdec, Welding, Ellesmere, email CV to leighanneo@in-comm.co.uk

Salop Design, Engineering – Tech Support, Shrewsbury, email CV to leighanneo@in-comm.co.uk

Business Watch Guarding, Business Administration, Telford, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

Dodd Group, IT, Telford, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, Business Administration, Telford, email CV to diane.jones@junipertraining.co.uk

Napley Lodge, Early Years Practitioner, Market Drayton, email CV to diane.jones@junipertraining.co.uk

Ladder For Shropshire
Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

