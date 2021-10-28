Check out the latest apprenticeship opportunities with Ladder for Shropshire

The campaign was relaunched in October last year in a bid to encourage businesses to take on apprentices and invest in the future.
Donn & Co, Business Administration, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to kerry.o’brien@junipertraining.co.uk
RR Groundworks, Business Administration, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk
Denmark Products, Engineering Tool Maker, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to leighanneo@in-comm.co.uk
Spacecare, Business Administration, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk
Stirchley Medical Practice, Business Administration and Customer Service, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk
Ascendancy Marketing, Digital Marketing, Newport, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk
DM Recruitment, Recruiting, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to kerry.o’brien@junipertraining.co.uk
Charlton Arms, Commis Chef, Ludlow, start ASAP, email CV to Enquiries@CTapprenticeships.co.uk
LT&LY Hair and Beauty, Sales Administration and Marketing, Oswestry, start ASAP, email CV to Enquiries@CTapprenticeships.co.uk
RMT Automotive Services, Service and Calibration Engineering, Oswestry, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk
GWR Fasteners, Business Administration, Oswestry, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk
Telford Turbos, Engineering, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk
Salop Design, Engineering – Technical, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to leighanneo@in-comm.co.uk