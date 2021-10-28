Check out the latest apprenticeship opportunities with Ladder for Shropshire

A number of apprenticeship vacancies are currently available with businesses across the county through the Ladder for Shropshire campaign.

For more information about Ladder for Shropshire visit ladderforshropshire.org
The campaign was relaunched in October last year in a bid to encourage businesses to take on apprentices and invest in the future.

Donn & Co, Business Administration, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to kerry.o’brien@junipertraining.co.uk

RR Groundworks, Business Administration, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

Denmark Products, Engineering Tool Maker, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to leighanneo@in-comm.co.uk

Spacecare, Business Administration, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

Stirchley Medical Practice, Business Administration and Customer Service, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk

Ascendancy Marketing, Digital Marketing, Newport, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk

DM Recruitment, Recruiting, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to kerry.o’brien@junipertraining.co.uk

Charlton Arms, Commis Chef, Ludlow, start ASAP, email CV to Enquiries@CTapprenticeships.co.uk

LT&LY Hair and Beauty, Sales Administration and Marketing, Oswestry, start ASAP, email CV to Enquiries@CTapprenticeships.co.uk

RMT Automotive Services, Service and Calibration Engineering, Oswestry, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

GWR Fasteners, Business Administration, Oswestry, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

Telford Turbos, Engineering, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk

Salop Design, Engineering – Technical, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to leighanneo@in-comm.co.uk

