Practical skills learned in apprenticeship helps student get foot on career ladder

Jack Bingham

Jack completed his GCSEs with good grades and commenced a full time BTEC business studies course. He was really enjoying the course but wondered if a more hands on learning route would be of more benefit. He heard that a level 3 Apprenticeship was being offered by Clockwork Organisation, applied and was thrilled to be offered the place.

“I knew that to get my foot on the career ladder I needed practical skills as well as theoretical knowledge and that is just what the apprenticeship is giving me. Just over a month in to the apprenticeship, I love what I am doing and know I have made the right decision. I have commenced in the accounts department and started to move onto sales and will gradually experience all aspects of the business," said Jack.

"Alongside this I follow my course work for one day a week and really appreciate the support of my manager who signs this off. I would really recommend the apprenticeship route. On completion I will have qualifications and proof that I have the skills which employers want. I may then progress to a higher level apprenticeship and maybe have my own business one day.”

Jane Marsden is the Director of Clockwork Organisation and commented “I saw the Shropshire Star articles about the Ladder for Shropshire and being aware of the way the pandemic has impacted young people, wanted to give an opportunity to a young person. The Ladder advised me and put me in touch with SBC Training as a result of which we are delighted to have Jack as a member of our team. From day one he has hit the ground running and is already an asset to the business. I would really encourage other businesses to consider apprenticeships.”