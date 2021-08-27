Check out the latest apprenticeship opportunities with Ladder for Shropshire

Ladder For ShropshirePublished:

A number of apprenticeship vacancies are currently available with businesses across the county through the Ladder for Shropshire campaign.

For more information about Ladder for Shropshire visit ladderforshropshire.org
The campaign was relaunched in October last year in a bid to encourage businesses to take on apprentices and invest in the future.

Below is a selection of the apprenticeships currently available (as of August 26):

  • AceOn Ltd, Technical Drawing, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to MT@aceongroup.com

  • RR Groundworks Labour & Plant Hire Ltd, Health & Safety Administrator, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

  • Bridge Cheese, Customer Service Apprentice, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to JWard@bridgecheese.com

  • Bubbletubs, Office Administration, Bridgnorth, start ASAP, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

  • Nick Tart Newport Ltd, Property Administration, Newport, start ASAP, email CV to kerry.o'brien@junipertraining.co.uk

  • Eric Neville Catering Equipment & Services Ltd, Business Administration, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

  • Lakelands Academy, Administrator and Finance Assistant, Ellesmere, start SEP, email CV to Norrisn@hlcollege.ac.uk

  • Lanyon Bowdler, Legal Administration, Oswestry, start ASAP, email CV to kerry.o'brien@junipertraining.co.uk

  • Kew Accountants, Accounts Apprentice, Telford, start ASAP, email to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk

  • Teldoc Partnership, Customer Service Apprentice, Telford, start ASAP, email to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk

  • Rea Valley Tractors, Administration Apprentice, Shrewsbury, start SEP, email to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

