Check out the latest apprenticeship opportunities with Ladder for Shropshire

The campaign was relaunched in October last year in a bid to encourage businesses to take on apprentices and invest in the future.
Below is a selection of the apprenticeships currently available (as of August 26):
AceOn Ltd, Technical Drawing, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to MT@aceongroup.com
RR Groundworks Labour & Plant Hire Ltd, Health & Safety Administrator, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk
Bridge Cheese, Customer Service Apprentice, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to JWard@bridgecheese.com
Bubbletubs, Office Administration, Bridgnorth, start ASAP, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk
Nick Tart Newport Ltd, Property Administration, Newport, start ASAP, email CV to kerry.o'brien@junipertraining.co.uk
Eric Neville Catering Equipment & Services Ltd, Business Administration, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk
Lakelands Academy, Administrator and Finance Assistant, Ellesmere, start SEP, email CV to Norrisn@hlcollege.ac.uk
Lanyon Bowdler, Legal Administration, Oswestry, start ASAP, email CV to kerry.o'brien@junipertraining.co.uk
Kew Accountants, Accounts Apprentice, Telford, start ASAP, email to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk
Teldoc Partnership, Customer Service Apprentice, Telford, start ASAP, email to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk
Rea Valley Tractors, Administration Apprentice, Shrewsbury, start SEP, email to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk