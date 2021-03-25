The campaign was relaunched in October last year in a bid to encourage businesses to take on apprentices and invest in the future.
Below is a full list of the apprenticeships currently available (as of March 25):
Press Red Rentals, Live Events Technician, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to debbie.kirkpatrick@accesstomusic.ac.uk
Start Technology (Software) Ltd, IT Technician, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to enquiries@ctapprenticeships.co.uk
Planet Doors, Carpentry, Telford, start September, email CV to emily.challender@sbc-training.co.uk
Flower & White Ltd, Warehousing, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to Lora.Rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk
Fabweld, Health, Safety & Environment, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to zoes@in-comm.co.uk
Butler Landscapes, Landscaping, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to enquiries@ctapprenticeships.co.uk
Champion & Reeves Ltd, Lean Manufacturing, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to zoes@in-comm.co.uk
Bluebird Care (Shropshire), Business Administration, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk
Bicton Heath PreSchool, Early Years, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk
Mouldex Ltd, Property Maintenance, Shrewsbury, start September, email CV to Lora.Rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk
Needham Laser Technologies Limited Engineering, Whitchurch, start ASAP, email CV to emily.challender@sbc-training.co.uk
CV Rollers Ltd, Engineering, Oswestry, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk
For more information about Ladder for Shropshire visit ladderforshropshire.org/home