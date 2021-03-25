Check out the latest apprenticeship opportunities with Ladder for Shropshire

By James PughLadder For ShropshirePublished:

A number of apprenticeship vacancies are currently available with businesses across the county through the Ladder for Shropshire campaign.

The campaign was relaunched in October last year in a bid to encourage businesses to take on apprentices and invest in the future.

Below is a full list of the apprenticeships currently available (as of March 25):

  • Press Red Rentals, Live Events Technician, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to debbie.kirkpatrick@accesstomusic.ac.uk

  • Start Technology (Software) Ltd, IT Technician, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to enquiries@ctapprenticeships.co.uk

  • Planet Doors, Carpentry, Telford, start September, email CV to emily.challender@sbc-training.co.uk

  • Flower & White Ltd, Warehousing, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to Lora.Rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

  • Fabweld, Health, Safety & Environment, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to zoes@in-comm.co.uk

  • Butler Landscapes, Landscaping, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to enquiries@ctapprenticeships.co.uk

  • Champion & Reeves Ltd, Lean Manufacturing, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to zoes@in-comm.co.uk

  • Bluebird Care (Shropshire), Business Administration, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

  • Bicton Heath PreSchool, Early Years, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

  • Mouldex Ltd, Property Maintenance, Shrewsbury, start September, email CV to Lora.Rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

  • Needham Laser Technologies Limited Engineering, Whitchurch, start ASAP, email CV to emily.challender@sbc-training.co.uk

  • CV Rollers Ltd, Engineering, Oswestry, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

For more information about Ladder for Shropshire visit ladderforshropshire.org/home

Ladder For Shropshire
Business
News
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News