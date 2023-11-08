West Midlands surgeon's art collection sells for more than £70,000

Art specialist Abigail Molenaar said she was delighted with the prices achieved in Halls Fine Art’s modern and contemporary art online auction.

It included the second part of late West Midlands surgeon Magdi Latif Obeid’s art collection, comprising 350 paintings, prints and sculptures, sold for more than £70,000.

Top price in the auction was £3,200 for ‘Family at the Beach’, an oil painting by Mary Adshead (1904-1995) which was hotly contested and sailed over its estimate.

‘Santa Margarita, Italy’, a well-cared for oil on canvas with striking colours, by Cecil Rochford Doyly-John (1906-‘93), sold for £2,800 against an estimate of up to £2,000.

Santa Margarita, Italy’ by Cecil Rochford Doyly-John sold for £2,800.

‘Two Marble Forms (Mykonos)’, a lithograph by Barbara Hepworth (1903-1975), found a new home for £2,550, ‘Out of Town’, an oil painting by Geoffrey Woolsey Birks (1929-1993), made £2,000 and ‘British Destroyer Passing the Needles, Isle of Wight’, an oil painting by Montague Dawson (1890-1973), sold for £1,850.

An unusual sculpture by Eduardo Paolozzi for Nairn Flooring which was still complete with its original box and original inserts, sold above the top estimate for £950.

“I am delighted with the sale result,” said Abigail. “The catalogue had a huge amount of variety, with something to suit every buyer and every budget. Bidders were battling to secure their favourite pieces, with interested parties from across the UK, Europe, America and Canada.

“The sale of Mr Obeid’s collection was a resounding success, having achieved in excess of £70,000. It is always such a pleasure to handle a collection that has been put together from a sheer love of art and of collecting. This result further enhances Halls Fine Art’s strong track record for single owner estate sales.”

Mr Obeid , who passed away in 2021, was a distinguished consultant general and surgeon from the West Midlands whose passion for art led him to compile a significant collection which he began in the 1980s.

He was born in Khartoum, to Egyptian parents, and spent most of his career working in the West Midlands, including Birmingham Children’s Hospital, the Queen Elizabeth and Dudley Road Hospitals, becoming a prominent specialist vascular surgeon.

Abigail is now accepting entries for Halls Fine Art’s next modern and contemporary art auction next spring. For details, call 01743 450700.