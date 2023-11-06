Telford factory deal is a 'major win' for McPhillips

Construction work on a new 48,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Telford is due to start shortly after Bruderer UK announced the approved contractor for the project.

The world’s leading manufacturer of high-speed presses, which has been based in the UK for 55 years, appointed local specialist McPhillips to lead on the build of its bespoke factory and showroom.

Creation of a dedicated competence centre – capable of servicing new and pre-owned machines as well as showcasing new models and turnkey solutions – will take 11 months to complete and will provide a ‘gateway’ building for the new Hortonwood West scheme.

And Paul Inions, Managing Director of McPhillips, said: “This is a major win for our business and brings yet another global manufacturer to Telford.

"Importantly, we are working with a client who wants to make a statement with the building, creating a facility and showroom that is pleasing on the eye, energy efficient and a fantastic place to work for its staff. We’re going to make that dream come true.”

The development is a real Shropshire affair, with Telford-based Cyril Orchard Group project managing and Design & Planning Associates in Oswestry providing the architectural drawings.

Rob Orchard, Managing Director of Cyril Orchard Group, went on to add: “This project has been four years in the making, and I’m delighted that we are now finally at the stage where we will be helping make Bruderer’s vision become a reality.”

Design & Planning Associates’ Gareth Edwards concluded: “The building will combine the latest construction materials with thermal management technology, including consideration to install photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps to maximise energy efficiency.

“We’ve been able to overcome some complex issues to design a visually striking facility that gives Bruderer a new home they will be proud of.”