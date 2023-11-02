Telford firm in running for team award

The sales team at the company, which supplies embroidered and printed clothing, boasts an average age of 26 while playing a crucial role as a direct link between the company and its customers.

They played a big role in exceeding targets, achieving a 32 per cent increase in growth year on year in the past financial year.

The company’s award submission detailed the steps it has taken over the past 12 months to improve communication and collaboration both internally and externally to provide the very best experience for its customers.

Members of the MyWorkwear sales team with Co-Managing Director, James Worthington.

Co-owner and Co-Managing Director James Worthington, said: “We are incredibly proud of our sales team for being shortlisted for this award.

"It is proof of not just their hard work, but the dedication of the whole MyWorkwear team in putting our customers first. We are up against some great competition and are very proud of this achievement."

The final will take place on December 7 at the Macdonald Burlington Hotel in Birmingham.