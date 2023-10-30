Paris pictured sky-diving

Paris Newman, 23, a Business Development Officer at Ricoh UK Products Ltd (RPL) in Telford, took part in a charity skydive to raise money for the charity which supported her through her own cancer diagnosis.

In April 2016, Paris, then 16, broke her leg playing football with friends. She was taken to hospital with a tibial plateau fracture, which she was told would require surgery.

After conducting pre-op blood tests, the doctors noticed that her white blood cell count was extremely high, at around 140,000 compared to the typical level of 4,500-11,000. That same night the nurses took more blood so that further tests could be conducted and removed Paris’ leg cast because of blood clot concerns.

Following the tests, along with a bone marrow biopsy, Paris and her parents learned that she had chronic myeloid leukaemia.

Paris was then transferred to an adults’ ward in Wolverhampton. It was at this point that she came into contact with the Teenage Cancer Trust, who supported her and eventually saw her transferred to the TCT’s Young Person's Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham to start chemotherapy treatment.

By the end of May 2016, Paris was allowed to go home, with weekly visits to the haematology clinic to monitor her blood and response to treatment.

After a treatment change, Paris soon started to see undetectable results, which gave her consultant the assurance to increase the time between appointments. Visits went from bi-weekly to monthly and now remain at quarterly to check her blood count.

Paris was determined to give something back and said: “I have finally jumped out of a plane. Skydiving was mental, absolutely insane, and exhilarating, but the support i have had has been the true highlight of this journey.

“I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible support and donations I received for my sponsored skydive.

“Everyone’s generosity has not only inspired me but also made a meaningful contribution to a charity so very close to my heart.

“To all the amazing individuals who donated, cheered me on, and believed in me, thank you.

“You've not only helped me conquer the skies but also raised funds and awareness for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Your contributions will make a real difference in the lives of those that the TCT support. I give my heartfelt thanks to you all.”