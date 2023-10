The project will be funded by The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero

MEA is one of nine successful applicants who will run a pilot project exploring innovative approaches to providing home energy advice to householders across the Midlands.

The project will be funded by The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, working with the Midlands Net Zero Hub (MNZH).

Jack Hayhoe, Net Zero Project Manager at MNZH said “This funding will give much needed in-person energy advice to consumers across the Midlands, and we are proud to support and work with the nine organisations over the next 18 months to deliver this project.

"This programme will provide essential assistance to both vulnerable consumers and hard-to-treat buildings, two overlapping areas of work.

"This complements the exemplary work being done by the MNZH in the Domestic Retrofit sector, supporting both the Home Upgrade Grant and Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund”.

The pioneering retrofit project, ‘Building ECO Support in Shropshire & Telford’, will run from September 2023 to March 2025 and aims to explore novel approaches to accessing Energy Company Obligation (ECO) funding for householders, for energy efficiency measures such an insulation, lowcarbon heating and renewable technologies.

Grant funding schemes can be challenging to navigate; this is where MEA believe they can make an impact, assisting householders throughout the application process.

During the project MEA will engage with multiple stakeholders, and ultimately aim to provide 3000 householders with light-touch advice, with 200 receiving in-depth support.

The in-depth support offered to eligible householders will include a free home visit from an energy efficiency expert, who can assist with the initial application for ECO grant funding, advise on all matters regarding energy efficiency and provide guidance on how to fit low-cost measures such as LED light bulbs, draught excluders, and radiator foil where relevant.

Householders will also receive an innovative appliance usage survey, encouraging behaviour change and reducing energy bills.

MEA will continue to offer support throughout the application, answering queries and addressing any worries that householders may have.

Two core objectives of the project are: