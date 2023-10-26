Telford firm celebrates 'product of the year' award

Paul Chaffers, Technical Training Manager, Paul Collins, National Technical Managers with Ian Smith, Country Marketing Leader

Hager, a long-established player in the electrical distribution market, collected the honour at The Electrical Times Awards.

It won for its Arc Fault Detection Device which set new standards as “best in class” within the industry for performance.

The Hager AFDD with ProTools enables electrical installers to achieve compliance to requirements set out.

The unique ProTools provide advanced diagnostics, which allows the professional electrician the ability to upgrade the device software should there be any issues in the future.

The ground-breaking innovation also enables the installers to deliver higher levels of customer support to the home owners.

Bruce Davies, Managing Director at Hager, said: “We are delighted.

"The award recognises the commitment we make to our installers and their customers in ensuring that this cutting-edge technology is reliable and future-proof to give many years of hassle-free service as the world of electrical energy continues to evolve in an ever more complex way.”