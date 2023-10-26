Properties and land sell for combined £1.26m at Shrewsbury auction

Ladywell Nurseries in Whixall which sold for £342,000.

Seven lots spanning an area covering Shropshire and Mid and North Wales, found buyers, at the collective auction organised by auctioneers Halls.

Star of the auction was the final lot, Ladywell Nurseries in Whixall, a former plant nursery business with a four bedroomed house, detached garage block and around four acres of surrounding gardens and land.

Competitive bidding saw the property, which auctioneer Allen Gittins, Halls’ chairman, said had great potential for improvement, sell for £342,000, exceeding its pre-sale estimate. Halls sold the property jointly with Berrys.

A two bedroomed, detached cottage with scope for extension or redevelopment, set within more than half an acre of lawned gardens, 3, Blue Bell, Uppington, Telford, sold for its guide price of £300,000

Aston Cottage, 10 Aston, near Wem, an attractive, period, Grade II Listed two-bedroom detached country cottage, with huge potential for complete refurbishment and possible extension, sold for a mid-estimate £135,000.

Another attractive, two bedroomed, Grade II Listed property with scope for modernisation and improvement, 4, Wharf Road, Ellesmere found a buyer for an above estimate £107,500.

A further lot comprised nearly 25 acres of versatile accommodation land, with potential for arable production, on the edge of Sarnau, Llanymynech, which raced away from its guide price to sell for £310,000.

Two productive parcels of pastureland in a private location at Ridley Wood, between Bangor-on-Dee and Farndon, near Wrexham were also in demand. The 4.8-acre meadow sold for £28,000 and a 7.38-acre Meadow made £42,000.

Halls also sold 4, High Street, Ellesmere, which had a guide price of £125,000 - £135,000, immediately after the auction. This town centre property included a let ground floor shop, a two bedroom maisonette on the first and second floors, and a large, walled courtyard garden to the rear.

Mr Gittins said: “Despite the atrocious weather conditions and flooding in the vicinity, we were pleasantly surprised by how many people turned up and we are very grateful for the effort they made.

“We were really happy with the prices achieved, particularly for the larger properties and the land, which demonstrates the value of these collective auctions.”