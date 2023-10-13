Wellington businesses join forces to provide Christmas cheer

The team at Cash Providers

Cash Providers of New Street are organising their annual collection of toys which will be distributed by Santa to youngsters in hospital or refuges over the festive season.

Dave Ford, of Cash Providers, said: “This is our seventh year of arranging the collection and we are hoping it will be our best yet.

“It is great that local Wellington businesses are joining together again and being so generous.”

He said that they accepted toys and cash donations, which they use to buy more gifts from local suppliers and businesses, and the deadline was the end of November.

“We get the toys at a discounted price so the money goes further and hopefully we can beat our target this year,” David added.

Last year the initiative raised £1,500 in cash which purchased £2,500 worth of presents which were distributed to a large number of local children with the donated toys.

Paola Armstrong, of Love Wellington, praised the collection, saying it was a perfect example of the town’s community spirit.

She said: “A shout out for help was put on the Love Wellington Business Whatsapp group and within seconds retailers had responded.

“Offers of help ranged from hosting a toy drive at Layla Chester’s Gymophobics gym to Daryl Brown at Design Doughnut designing a promotional poster.

“Other offers included having donation points in various businesses and many offers of toys and monetary donations.