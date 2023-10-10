Shropshire law firm celebrates first anniversary

By Matthew Panter

A Shropshire solicitors is celebrating the end of it’s first year of trading.

Wades Solicitors

Wade Solicitors was launched in October 2022 by Jamie Wade with the aim of providing expert representation to clients in the field of Criminal and Motoring Law.

Jamie began with two other members of staff, Martin Walker and Ryan Khaira both well-known, respected local solicitors and over the first 12 months of trading, client instructions have steadily grown.

In January, Georgia Taylor was taken on as a Legal Assistant to help ensure clients receive exceptional support and service.

Stephen Scully was then recruited in June as a lateral hire, bringing 20 years of experience.

The firm expects to continue its expansion over the next 12 months through continued recruitment as they focus on specialising in criminal and motoring law.

